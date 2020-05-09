MUSCLE SHOALS — Joan Wynette Bogle, 74 of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Mark Little will be officiating. She was a member of East Colbert Church of Christ and was also a member of Ambassadors of Love. She enjoyed singing at church and with the sweet Adelines. She loved to cook for her family and friends. She was a wonderful and Godly woman. Joan led by example and will be deeply missed by the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vancil and Lula Rutherford.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joe Bogle; sons, Leslie “Jo Jo” Bogle (Carol) and Jimmy Bogle (Rena); daughter, Robin Vanhorn (Kenneth); sister, Angela Hargrove (Jim); grandchildren, Carlie and Emma Bogle, Jessica Sellers, Olivia and Vance Bogle, Matthew (Heather), Mark (Ginger), and Michelle Vanhorn; great grandchildren, Lily and Cheyenne Sellers and Embree Wright; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and many loving friends.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude or M.D. Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston, TX.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
