LEIGHTON — JoAnn Collins Prince, 75, of Leighton passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. A private service will be held for the family. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Leighton Baptist Church for 28 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed camping, traveling, art and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Bernice Collins.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Clarence “Billy” Prince; son, Chris Randall Prince; daughters, Sherri Lynn Prince Peebles and Dawn Meschelle Prince Quillen; brother, Sammy Collins (Jody) of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Nikki Thompson (Stephen), Chad Peebles (Alexandra), Jaidyn Quillen, Avery Quillen, and Sylas Quillen; great-grandchildren, Laykin Riley and Lawson Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
