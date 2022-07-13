FLORENCE — JoAnn Harvey Russell, 87, of Florence, Alabama passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 after an extended illness.
The memorial visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 in the Fireside Room at Highland Baptist Church located at 219 Simpson Street, Florence, Alabama from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A graveside service for family will take place in Greenview Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m. following the visitation.
JoAnn was a longtime member of Highland Baptist Church and lived in Starkville, Mississippi, Florence, Harvest, Madison, and Rogersville, Alabama. She loved spending time with her five children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and loved her “in-law” children as her own.
She left a legacy of love and kindness to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James Edward Russell; and son, Roy Jonathan Russell.
Survivors include her sons, Edward Rice Russell, Harvest, AL, Jesse Paul Russell (Myra Ellen), Russellville, AL, James William Russell, Franklin, TN; daughter, Rebecca Russell Hall (Rick), Florence, AL; sister-in-law, Suzanne Poole Russell; grandchildren, Carra-ellen Russell James (Justin), Emily Katherine Russell, Quint James Langstaff, Samuel Russell Langstaff, Dara Suzanne Russell, Kayla Rebecca Russell Harris (Daniel) and Clyde William Russell; great-grandchildren, Avy Grace and Scarlett Reese James; one sister, Mary Newton, Cypress, TX and many, many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Safe Place of Florence via their website: safeplaceal.org
Commented