FLORENCE — JoAnn “Helen” Dillard, 76, died March 27, 2022. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Florence. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

