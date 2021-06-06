MUSCLE SHOALS
Joann Ellenburg Holdbrooks, 86, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, June 6, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Steve Condra officiating. Interment will be in Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville.
Joann was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. She was a registered nurse, working at Shoals Hospital, Helen Keller Memorial Hospital, and retired with Hospice of the Shoals. Joann loved researching genealogy. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, L. J. Holdbrooks; parents, Bill and Mae Ellenburg; and sister Geraldine Noblett.
Joann is survived by her children, Gary Holdbrooks (Olivia), Kaye Dotson (Brad), and Jana Heyne (Scott); sisters, Jeanette Albright and Jean May; grandchildren, Faith Heyne, Maggie Heyne, Mia Heyne, Natalie Dotson, Hunter Holdbrooks, Casiday Scott, and Jo Ellen Holdbrooks; and great-grandchildren, Braxton Holdbrooks, Jordan Starnes, and Tripp Starnes.
Joann’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
