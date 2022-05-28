GLEN, MISSISSIPPI — JoAnn Joslin, 85, died May 27, 2022. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with burial in Harmony Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to Harmony Hill Baptist Church. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

