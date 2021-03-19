GULF SHORES — JoAnn Patterson, 83, of Gulf Shores, AL passed away March 16, 2021 at South Baldwin Hospital, Foley, AL. Mom was a loving, caring mother and wife. She enjoyed reading, knitting, cooking, and working in the yard.
A graveside service will be Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvie and Mollie Minor; and brothers, James, Raymond, and Tommy Minor.
She is survived by her husband, L.C. Patterson; son, David Emmons; daughter, Melissa Emmons; and granddaughter, Mollie Ann Emmons, all of Gulf Shores.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented