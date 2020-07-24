ROGERSVILLE — Joann Tucker Davis, 82, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her residence.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Civitan Cemetery with Ray Tucker officiating. Pallbearers will be Kurt Clarida, Brandon Watkins, Larry Riggs, Randall Tucker, Keith Davis, Robbie Davis, Sam Stewart; honorary, Stanley Tucker, Jo Tucker and Kaden Clarida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henderson and Lacy Ann Tucker; husband, Billy Davis; son, Rex Davis and numerous brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her son, Jeff Davis; granddaughter, Jessica (Kurt) Clarida and Kerry Ann Lapour and her children; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kenlee; sister, Othell Davis and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rogersville Funeral Home is directing. Please visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Davis family.
Commented