TUSCUMBIA — JoAnn Simbeck Vinson, age 57, of Tuscumbia, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. The visitation will be Wednesday, January 8th from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., at Morrison Funeral home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Troy Tannerhill officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery.
JoAnn is survived by her spouse, Donny Jo Hill; mother, Lois Jewel Waddell; children, Jennifer Ann Michael (Jeremy) and Daniel Lee Rikard (Misty); brother, Algie Waddell; sister, Debra Anderson; grandchildren, Carly Brielle Stutts, Chase Lee Rikard, Miley June Rikard, Landon James Rikard and Helen Elizabeth Michael; and stepgrandchildren, Emily Cluxton and Kaylee Smith.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented