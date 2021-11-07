FLORENCE — Joanna Elizabeth McCammon Henderson of Florence, AL died Tuesday, November 2nd. She was 94 years old. Born April 10, 1927 in Knox County, TN, she was the daughter of the late James and Pearl McCammon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harold Alpheus Henderson; her son, Lt. Col. James Henderson; and her sisters, Agnes Koch and Johnnie Hall.
She and her husband, Dr. Henderson, were married June 5, 1947 at First Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2018. They traveled around the world together as he worked in foreign countries to help alleviate poverty. Because of his work, they lived in India for two years.
Joanna was a devoted member of Woodmont Baptist Church. She also served as a Bible teacher, church pianist, and a writer of church dramas for several churches. She was a leader with Community Bible Study. Joanna had many talents: she was an accomplished artist and authored several published articles. She had a great love for missions. She served in the International and North America Mission Boards with the SBC, with 13 years of volunteer service in the Mission Service Corp.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Harwell (James); her daughter-in-law, Jane Henderson; her grandchildren, Patrick Harwell (Leslie), Andrew Harwell (Elizabeth), Jeanette Henderson, Joanne Vande Werken (Matthew), and Joshua Henderson; her nine great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Willa Ruth Thompson.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 8th, at 1:00 P.M. at the Leoma Cemetery at Leoma Baptist Church. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henderson Mission Memorial of Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence, AL 35630.
