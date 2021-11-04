FLORENCE — Joanna Elizabeth McCammon Henderson, 94, died November 2, 2021. Graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Leoma Cemetery at Leoma Baptist Church. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting.

