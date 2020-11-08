SHEFFIELD — Joanna Frances South, 77, of Sheffield, passed away, November 5, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Lessie South; brother, JD South; sister, Joyce Robertson.

Mrs. South is survived by her children, Michael Newton, Annette Huizinga, and Lee Pounders; son in law, Bryan Pounders; grandchildren, Mark Huizinga, Jaren Hale, Heaven Huizinga, Austin Huizinga, Devon Pounders, and Cailee Pounders; brother, John South.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Helen Keller Hospital and Keller Hospice.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

