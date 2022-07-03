MUSCLE SHOALS
JoAnne P. Beck, 81, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, July 9, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Hill Carmichael and Don Miller officiating.
JoAnne was a resident of Colbert County for most of her life. She began working at Bank Independent in 1975 and continued there until her retirement. She remained on the Bank Independent Board of Directors until her death. Jo Anne was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles E. Beck, Jr.; twin sister, Jean Carmichael; brother, Hiram “Sonny” Pigford; and parents, Hiram H. and Beatrice Pigford.
JoAnne is survived by her daughter, Cindy Bain (Joey); brother, Thomas Pigford; grandchildren, Adam and Grace Bain; and special nephews, Russ Cleveland (Cheryl), Hill Carmichael (Amanda), Archer Carmichael, and Mills Carmichael.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
