LEXINGTON —
Joanne Tidwell Forsythe, 82, of Lexington, AL, passed away February 29, 2020, at her residence. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother who valued her faith, family and friends. She was also a longstanding member of Center Hill Church of Christ.
Survivors include son, Phillip Alan Forsythe (Margaret); daughter, Sherea Burns (Jimmy); grandchildren, Michelle Jones (Rob), Jason Burns (Brooke Johnson), Molly Partlow (Kevin) and Emily Burns (Ryan Orrick); great-grandchildren, RJ Jones, Maryanne Partlow, Neil Partlow, Phillip Jones and Margaret Partlow; extended family and a host of friends.
Preceded in death by husband, Marvin Forsythe; parents, Richard and Louise Tidwell; brothers, Kenneth, Carl and Charles Tidwell.
Visitation for Mrs. Forsythe will be on Friday, March 6th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Center Hill Church of Christ with Bro. John Brown, Bro. Tim Grigsby and Bro. Greg Dial officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Burns, Rob Jones, Ryan Orrick, Kevin Partlow, Keith Holden and Kenny Holden.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Center Hill Perpetual Cemetery Fund.
The family expresses gratitude to Kindred Home Health & Kindred Hospice.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented