SHEFFIELD — Joanne Jeffreys, 83, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, April 15, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Brother Brett Pitman officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Joanne was a member of Highland Park Baptist church and the Salvation Army Auxiliary. She graduated from St. Thomas School of Nursing in 1959 and retired as a registered nurse after forty-four years. Joanne loved people and was a Momma to many. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-one years, Franklin Monroe Jeffreys; and her parents, Lynn and Jaynell McMoran.
Joanne is survived by her children, Darren Jeffreys (Jerri), Kellie Box (Jeff), LaDonna Perkins, and DeWyatt Jeffreys (Tracey); grandchildren, Wyatt Jeffreys, Elijah Jeffreys, and Mary Lynn Jeffreys; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Greg Jeffreys, Jeff Jeffreys, Shane Jeffreys, Joey Lindsey, Charlie Grimmitt, and Caleb Tate.
The family expresses special thanks to Martha Lopez and to Alabama Hospice of the Shoals for their loving care of Joanne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
