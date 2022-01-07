MUSCLE SHOALS — Jodi Lynne Gibson, age 58, of Muscle Shoals. Born October 18, 1963 and passed away December 26, 2021. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 8, 10:00 a.m. at Underwood Baptist Church. A memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jodi is preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Allison; and nephew, Andy Green.
Survivors include her parents, Joseph and Maxine Shirley, Sr.; children, Donnie Green (Melinda), Josh Green (Ashlyn), and Brandon Green; grandchildren, Evie and Owen Green, JT Lovelady, Chris, Skylar, Khloe and Hunter Green, Landon and Kaylee Green, Mia Simpson and Roslyn Burns; sister, Donna Sams (Ben); brother, Joe Shirley (Kelli); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jodi made sure that everyone was taken care of before she took care of herself. She loved to be on the go and travel with her mom, Maxine. She adored her family and taking care of her grandchildren. They loved their Mimi/Grammy and will greatly miss her! Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
