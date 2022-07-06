MUSCLE SHOALS — Jodi N. Wenzl, beloved wife of Dan Wenzl passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 29th.
Jodi, known as GrammaSan by her grandbabies was a sweetheart and loving woman dedicated to caring for animals and her husband of 42 years. Her sparkling blue eyes and bright smile could light up any room.
She owned many beloved kitties over the years who were waiting with open paws for her to join them. She was generous always with family, to servers and giving back to multiple causes especially those working to protect animals and preserve wildlife.
Jodi was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, daughter of the late Betty June Peachee (Gra) and Bob White (Papa). Her sister, Vicki (Aunt Bea) and stepmom, Barbara White (Granny Bo) were very very dear to Jodi and her family.
Jodi happily resided in Muscle Shoals, Alabama for the last 37 years finding comfort in the lush green banks of the Tennessee River and the vibrant history of the Shoals.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel J. Wenzl; her sweet daughter, Roxi Suger; her loving son, Tim Sliger; and four beautiful grandchildren: grandson, Salter Sliger (17), granddaughters, Mary Eloise (13) and Ilsa Florence Sliger (7) and her other kind grandson, Cotton Allman Schlaver (14).
Jodi will be laid to rest in a quiet family burial and celebration of life on Saturday July 16 at 3:30 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations are preferred to flowers and can be made in her name and honor to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, AESPCA, or charity of choice.
May she rest in eternal peace…
