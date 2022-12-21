IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Jody D Linville, Iron City, TN, was born July 13, 1979 in Florence, AL, the son of Curtis and Carol Sue Rich Linville of Cypress Inn, TN, who survive. He was united in marriage to the former Susan Amelia Franks on July 14, 2001. Jody was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church and was employed with Constellium as Coating Operations Leader. He departed this life on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home at the age of 43 Years, 5 Months, 4 Days.
Jody was a kind, tender-hearted man always with a smile, a loved husband, daddy, son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his children, Joleigh and Tate, beyond measure, along with his whole family. Jody was preceded in death by his brother, Jake Linville and his grandparents, Granville and Dola Rich and Louis and Mary Linville. Other than his parents, he is survived by his wife, Susan Linville and their children, Louis Tate Linville and Joleigh Hope Linville, all of Iron City, TN; a sister, Stephanie Ellis, husband, Paul of Muscle Shoals, AL; his parents-in-law, David and Dorothy Franks; sisters-in-law, Wendy Craig; husband, Russell and Kim Linville Thompson; nephews, Reid Ellis, Lige Craig and Patch Craig; nieces, Jordan Ellis Crow, husband, Ron, Sydney Ellis, Logan Linville, Avery Linville and Piper Craig.
Services will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Greg Eaton and Stephen Stults officiating. Burial will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery, Cypress Inn, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors assisting the family. Visitation will be today, December 21, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 9 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Nick Thompson, Josh Vencion, Brier Daniel, Brent Daniel, Trent Daniel and Caleb Brown. A memorial fund has been established at Wayne County Bank for his children in his honor.
