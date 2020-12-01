MUSCLE SHOALS — Joe Andrew Rhoden, 79, died November 25, 2020. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Colbert Memorial directing. You may sign our online guest book at colbertmemorial.com
