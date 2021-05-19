IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Joe Arnold Gabel, 81, died May 17, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mount Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Graveside will follow at 1 p.m. at Mount Nebo Cemetery with Greenhill Funeral Home directing.

