FLORENCE — Joe B. Copeland, age 78 of Florence, AL passed away June 21, 2019. He was born in Pleasant Plains, AR and was raised in Heber Springs, AR. and Batesville, AR. Joe was married to Nancy Wright of Paragould, AR in August of 1970.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; and son Jason of Memphis, TN.
Joe loved bluegrass music, playing guitar and singing with friends. He had an avid interest in archaeology and enjoyed volunteering at local archaeology projects for many years.
Joe graduated from the University of Arkansas with a PhD in Economics in 1974. He taught economics at the University of North Alabama where he once served as department head. He retired in 2004.
At Joe’s request, there will be no funeral service. Visitation will be June 26, from 2-4 p.m. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Salvation Army or your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be left at elkinsfuneralhome.com
