FLORENCE — Joe McGill was born on a warm July day in 1923 to loving parents, Amos Blackburn and Sallie Mears McGill. Joe grew up on a cattle ranch with his brothers, Jim and Bill and sisters, Elisa and Reba.
After college he excelled in chemistry and as a young man moved to Chicago for eight years as a chemist. One day Joe decided he missed the south so much he moved back to work for Robert Orr Company later known as Sisco Company.
Joe was so proud of his Scotch Irish heritage and was so proud of his ancestors that helped Robert The Bruce. He loved motorcycles and spent a lot of time riding with his friends. One summer he spent six weeks traveling out west enjoying life to the fullest.
Joe is survived by a son, David Moore and daughters, Connie Arron and Cindy Massey; a special grandson, Richard Smithey and special granddaughter, Phoenix Smithey and other grandsons and granddaughters and two stepchildren, Melody Smithey and Tony Smithey.
He was so proud of his loving wife, Joann Smithey McGill and would tell everyone how they met at church. Joann would correct him and say no we didn’t, we met in a honky tonk.
We are all going to miss you my friend and we love you loads.
Joe passed away peacefully January 25, 2022 after a full life of 98 years.
Due to covid there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Joann would like to thank Shoals Hospice for their comforting words, care and compassion during Joe’s illness.
