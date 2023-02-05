FLORENCE — Joe Nelle Cantrell, 93, of Florence, passed away February 3, 2023, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
Visitation will be 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Greenview Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel. Entombment will be in Greenview Memorial Park Love Mausoleum.
Mrs. Cantrell was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Nelle Winfree; her husband of 62 years, Bernard P. Cantrell; and son-in-law, David A. Tubbs Sr.
She is survived by son, Darryl Cantrell (Charlotte) and daughter, Janis Tubbs,
Terrie Fleming (Ron), Linda Wright (Art), Beverly Greek, Melody Payne (Scott); grandchildren, David Tubbs, Matt Tubbs, James Tubbs, Kimberly Ramsey, Daniel Tubbs, Peggy Lawson, Carolyn Quade, Billy Alsbrooks, Shannon Cantrell,
Wendy Murphy, Abbie Whitt, Wil Wright, Seth Greek, Hannah Kitchin, Caleb Greek, and Benjamin Payne; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their special care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home Activities.
