SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Joe Donald Ratliff, 86, died November 19, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Sunday in Oak Hill Cemetery. He was retired from Laborers’ Union Local 386.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.