FLORENCE — Harold Joe Floyd, age 67, of Florence, passed away at home on September 1, 2021. His sister Debbie and Pam were at his side. He was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church.
Joe fought a courageous battle with cancer for six years. He loved Alabama football and bass fishing.
A private graveside burial was held on Friday, September 3, 2021 in Greenview Memorial Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Harold “Gyp” Floyd, Jr. and Audrey Killen Floyd. He is survived by his sisters, Debbie and Pam Floyd; cousins, Jimmy and John Gist, David Killen; and his beloved dogs.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to your favorite charity of choice.
We would like to thank Northwest Cancer Center, Dr. Yadav and Dr. Daugherty; Encompass Hospice and special nurse, Kayla Hines.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
