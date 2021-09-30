FLORENCE — Joe Frank Cobb, 88, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021 at his home with his wife, Jackie by his side. Joe was born on October 5, 1932 to Lonnie L. and Ruby Cobb in Jemison, Alabama. He graduated from Jemison High School in 1951, enlisted and served with the US Army in Korea from 1953 to 1955, and then graduated from Auburn University in 1958.
Joe began his 60-year banking career at Birmingham Trust National Bank. He then moved from Birmingham to Thorsby to Scottsboro before ending up in Florence, Alabama. Joe spent the last 35 years as an Officer and Director with Bank Independent, before retiring in 1998.
Joe loved his family, friends, baseball, the Atlanta Braves and Auburn University, where he played on the Auburn Tiger baseball team. Joe loved and supported the communities he lived in by serving on Boards and/or Committees of the United Way, Junior Achievement, Red Cross, Chamber of Commerce, Florence Exchange Club, Rotary Club, and many other organizations throughout his career. Joe had a passion for golf which fed his competitive spirit as he got older, but it was the bonds of friendship created during those afternoons on the links that he truly cherished. He was a longtime member of Turtle Point Country Club and enjoyed playing golf with his friends for much of his early retirement.
Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline “Jackie” Matthews Cobb; two brothers, Chuck (Jan) of Verona, WI and Dwight (Eve) of Hoover, AL; two sons Chris (Patty) of Vestavia Hills, AL and Jason, Alpharetta, GA; one grandson, Jack; and seven nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home on September 30, 2021 with the service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Bro. Chris Underwood will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service.
