RUSSELLVILLE
Joe Fred Hamilton, 83 of Russellville, Alabama, passed away April 3, 2021 after an extended illness. A lifelong resident of Franklin County, Mr. Hamilton earned his bachelor’s degree from UNA and worked as a real estate appraiser.
He is survived by his wife, Donna W. Hamilton; children, Hoyt Hamilton, Keith Hamilton, Gary Hamilton and Audrey Hamilton; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Earnest and Pearl Hargett Hamilton.
Visitation was held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville, Alabama. The funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Wade Wallace officiating. Interment was in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
