SHEFFIELD — Joe Huddleston, 41, of Sheffield, AL, died at his home on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, March 3, from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Florian, AL. The Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Abbot Cletus Meagher officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Joe was born in Sheffield, AL, and was a member of the Catholic Church. He attended Sheffield High School and Northwest Shoals Community College. He loved Auburn University athletics, especially Auburn football. Joe loved to gather with his friends to watch Auburn games on Saturdays. He was known for his sense of humor and his kind heart. Joe was so loved by his family and all of his friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Joan Huddleston.
Joe is survived by his parents, Jane and Dinky Nesbitt, of Sheffield, AL; his aunt, Jean McGee; uncles, Jere and Jimmy Huddleston; cousins, Jon Huddleston McGee, Jay McGee, Jamie Huddleston, Jered Huddleston (Lauren), Jayne Huddleston, and Heather Fritts (Chris); niece, Kaylee Qualls; nephews, Caleb and Caden Carmack; step-sisters, Baylee Mixon (Brian) and Emily Nesbitt; and second cousins, Mila Elizabeth McGee, and Mason, Maci Ann, and Maren Jayne Fritts.
Pallbearers will be his longtime friends, Blake Evans, Andrew Pickens, Heath Sockwell, Todd Wann, Matt Davis, and Chad Young.
