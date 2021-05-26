TUSCUMBIA — Joe I. Sandlin, 94, died May 24, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia with funeral immediately following at the church. A second service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Forest UMC, Ethelsville, AL, with burial in Forest Community Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.