TUSCUMBIA — James Earnest “Joe” Inman, 87, of Tuscumbia, born July 13, 1931 and died Friday, July 12, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Keith Prince, David Conley, and Larry Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will be at Barton Cemetery.
Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict and was a retired crane operator with Reynold’s Metals Company after 38 years of service. He was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ, IBEW 558, and American Legion Post 31, Tuscumbia, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce P. Inman; parents, Marcie and Laura Inman; brother, Pete “C.G.” Inman; and sisters, Mary Catherine Huggins, Nell Davis, and Martha Lee Wiley.
Joe is survived by his wife Helen Sue Inman; children, Paula Inman Nichols and Susan Martelli Reed (Jim); step-children, Steve Choat (Gaye) and Gerald Choat (Madonna); grandchildren, Clint Nichols (Somer), Kyle Nichols, Susanna Martelli Maher (Alan), and Nicholas Martelli; step-grandchildren, Lindsey Ronilo (Eddie), Jarad Choat (Heather), and Cale Choat (Paige); great-grandchildren, Riley Jo and Jackson Nichols, Grayson Ronilo, and Beckham Choat.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bunky Blankenship, Grant “Horse Show” Robinson, Tommy Goff, Don Montgomery, Billy Howard, Neal Morris, and Maynard Hester.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Brad McAnally and sitters, LaDonna, Terri, and Amy.
Memorials may be made to the Barton Cemetery Fund.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented