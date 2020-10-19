ROGERSVILLE — Joe Paul Whitsett, 62, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 20th, at 2 p.m., at Miller Cemetery. His son-in-law, Kyle Davis, will be officiating.

