ROGERSVILLE
Joe Paul Whitsett, 62, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a brief illness. There was a graveside service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Miller Cemetery with Kyle Davis officiating and Rogersville Funeral Home directing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lynn Whitsett and his brother, Jimmy Whitsett.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ruth Greer Whitsett; his daughters, Miranda (Kyle) Davis and Melanie (Josh) Pope; grandchildren, Katelyn Pope, Zac Pope, Evelyn Davis, and Stella Davis. He is also survived by his mother, Marjorie Whitsett; his siblings, Steve Whitsett, Angie (Doug) Harville, and Becky (John) Gibson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was a member of New Mount Bethel United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge No. 147. He worked for his father at the Lynn Whitsett Corporation for a number of years before moving to Alabama where he owned and operated J&L Market and Deli for 20 years.
Joe was a loving husband and dad, but his best role was that of Papa. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
