FLORENCE — Joseph Renee Willie Langlois III, age 57, of Florence, passed away Monday, December 5th, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, December 10th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Gary Vance officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Denis; father, Joseph Langlois II.
Survivors are his wife, Mona Strait; children, Joey Langlois, David and Dustin Gee, a special little girl, Brenlee “George” Hines whom he loved like a daughter; stepson, Shannon Gibson; sisters, Heidi Langlois, Mary Austin, Deanna Harjo, Diana Davidson; brothers, Jim Neal, Renee Langlois, and Jay Denis; five grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews.
Joe was a member of Iron Workers Union Local #477 for over 24 years. He loved Harley Davidsons. He was an avid gun collector and always loved to cook. Joe was kind and giving and the most loving man.
