FLORENCE
Joseph Renee Willie Langlois III, 57, died December 5, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented