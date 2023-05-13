BRISTOL, VIRGINIA — Joe Randall King, 64, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, May 8, 2023 following an extended illness. Joe was born on August 19, 1958 in Florence, AL to the late Joe Bernice and Willa Mae (Stone) King.
Joe loved Alabama Football, coaching his daughters soccer teams when they were younger as well as following their soccer careers as they got older, going to church and spending time with his beloved wife of 37 years. Joe was a member of Abingdon Church of Christ. He owned and operated Superior Bumpers for 32 years. Joe was a loving husband, father, brother and friend; he will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Teresa Ann (Patterson) King; two daughters, Jennifer Kathleen King and Samantha Jo King; sister, Teri Lynn King; and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Joe’s life will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Wood Avenue Church of Christ (400 N Wood Avenue, Florence, AL 35630).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.blevinscares.com. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201 (276-669-6141) is honored to serve the King family during this difficult time.
