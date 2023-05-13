F.5.13.23 Joe King.jpg

BRISTOL, VIRGINIA — Joe Randall King, 64, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, May 8, 2023 following an extended illness. Joe was born on August 19, 1958 in Florence, AL to the late Joe Bernice and Willa Mae (Stone) King.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you