TUSCUMBIA — Joe Robert McKenzie, 72, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Mr. McKenzie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a Combat Medic in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean McKenzie, and his father, Frank McKenzie.
Mr. McKenzie is survived by his children, Heath McKenzie (Rachel) and Amy Gargis (Keith); brother, Mark McKenzie (Jeanne); grandchildren, Sara Marie Spann, Cailin Saige McKenzie, and Hudson Kael McKenzie; and nephews, Will, Harry, and Zack McKenzie.
The family expresses special thanks to lifelong friend, Brian Young, for his friendship and support.
