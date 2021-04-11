RUSSELLVILLE — Joe Thomas Hamilton, age 70, of Russellville was born October 29, 1950 and passed away April 6, 2021.
After an impressive career playing bass guitar as a studio musician and then for the likes of Tony Joe White and Hank Williams Jr., as well as an inductee into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, Joe settled in his hometown of Russellville, AL. Here he worked for the City of Russellville for 20 years as Personnel Director. He was preceded in death by parents, Vivian “VC” and Gladys Hamilton; brothers, Billy, Roy, Vester, and Bobby Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda West Hamilton; daughter, Jessica Hamilton John (Carson); son, Heath Daily (Jacki); grandchildren, Keyli and Kiptyn Hargett, Karlyee, Kaison, Keslee John; niece, Maureen Hamilton Scott, and special brother, Russell West Jr.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 11 from 1-4 P.M. a memorial service beginning at 4 P.M. at Divine Baptist Church. Pastor Caley Farris will be officiating the service.
Pallbearers include Ande Jackson, Barry Stidham, Billy Oswalt, Shea West, Wayne Bass, and Wayne Counts. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Keith Morrow and the staff of Russellville Hospital for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Society of Alabama at 4260 Cahaba Heights Ct #188, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243.
We understand in these COVID times you may not feel comfortable visiting, but the family will be accepting all visitors. So if you would like to pay your respects, please do so.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville is assisting the family.
