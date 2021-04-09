RUSSELLVILLE — Joe Thomas Hamilton, 70, died April 6, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. with funeral following at 4 p.m. at Divine Baptist Church. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville is assisting the family.

