RUSSELLVILE — Joe Vernon Lenox, 84, died June 19, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville. He was the husband of Jackie Lenox. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. He was a U.S. veteran.

