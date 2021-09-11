HATTON — Joe Wesley Nichols, 83, died September 9, 2021. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Providence Cemetery. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. The family asks that all who attend wear a mask and practice social distancing. Joe was married to Fay Nichols for 63 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.