FLORENCE
JoeAnn Chambers, 70, of Florence, passed away December 2, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
JoeAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Chambers Sr.; son, Charles Edward Chambers; father, Jack Vickery; mother Evelyn Lisby Vickery; and parents-in-law, Goldie and George Chambers.
Survivors include her children, Angie Castile (Russell), Charlotte Chambers (Criss), Jenny Chambers (Ronald), and Bobby Ray Chambers, Jr.; brother, Jack Edward Vickery (Melisa); sisters, Sherry Hayes (“Rover”), Doris Landtroop (“Shorty”), Geraldine Snelgrove (Mack) and Wanda Keeton (“Turtle”); grandchildren, David Greenhill, Jr., Bradley and Chelsea Greenhill, Tylar and Katie Marlin; Bradon, Tannar and Shayla Chambers and Jamie and Mackenzie Stanfield; and great-grandchildren, Izayah, Braysen, Braxton, Brylee and Oliver.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who dedicated her life to caring for her family. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing Bingo.
The family would like to express their thanks appreciation to Deanna, Alex, Heather, Jordan, Alexis and Shae of Glenwood and a special thanks to Alison of Comfort Care Hospice.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
