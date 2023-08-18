MONTGOMERY — Joedy Jason Lognion, 63, died August 15, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 pm. at Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Blue Springs Cemetery. He was married to Bridget Smith Lognion.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you