FLORENCE — Joel Arden Bruce, 53, passed away April 27, 2023. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Greenview Funeral Home assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you