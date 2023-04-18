SPRUCE PINE — Joel Graham, 83, died Sunday, April 16, 2023. Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Grissom Cemetery.

