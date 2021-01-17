FLORENCE — Joel Hester, 53 of Florence, AL, passed away on the night of January 13, 2021. He was a hardworking man who could tell you a story for days. He enjoyed fishing, Bama football, NASCAR and spending time with family.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m., in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Bruce Blankenship.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Rhonda; daughter, Baylee (Ty); son, Bradley Austin; mother, Sarah, and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Eural Dee; brother, Dudley K.; grandparents, Foy and Gladys Hester and Lucille and Bob Eatmon.
A special thanks to his co-workers at Micor in Decatur and the first responders. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association or Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services.
An online guest book will be available to sign at greenviewmemorial.com.
