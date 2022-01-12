SHEFFIELD — Joel Howard Lewis, 49, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 13, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Tim Griffin officiating.

Joel was in Civil Service and was very proud of his work as a Military Trainer at Northrup Grumman. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Howard Lewis.

Joel is survived by his wife, Leigh Lewis; children, Lillie Lewis, Carter Lewis, Hannah Greenleaf, and Shane Greenleaf; mother, Winnie Gay; and brother, Wayne Lewis.

Pallbearers will be Kris Pounders and David Rhodes.

The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the Helen Keller ICU unit.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

