SHEFFIELD — Joel Howard Lewis, 49, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 13, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Tim Griffin officiating.
Joel was in Civil Service and was very proud of his work as a Military Trainer at Northrup Grumman. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Howard Lewis.
Joel is survived by his wife, Leigh Lewis; children, Lillie Lewis, Carter Lewis, Hannah Greenleaf, and Shane Greenleaf; mother, Winnie Gay; and brother, Wayne Lewis.
Pallbearers will be Kris Pounders and David Rhodes.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the Helen Keller ICU unit.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented