IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Joel Keith Roberson of Iron City, TN passed away September 12, 2022 at Laurelwood Healthcare Rehabilitation Center in Jackson, TN at the age of 62 following an extended illness.
Keith was born January 7, 1960 in Florence, AL to Elvis and Eva Mae Butler Roberson who preceded him. His brother, Kenneth Roberson and wife, Gina, also preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his stepmother, Jewel Dean Hubbard Rhodes Roberson.
Keith worked for several years for Union Switch and Signal Railroad all over the United States. Keith loved animals, working in the yard, and relaxing by the creek at Elvis’s place. He never met a Coke or Dr. Pepper he didn’t like, though he seldom finished one. Although he claimed to be an Auburn fan, he would root for Alabama (Kenneth, Nancy, and Jackie’s team) and Tennessee (Michael’s team). He loved his family more than anything in the world.
Those left to remember Keith are his brother, Michael Roberson (Sandy Freeman); his sisters, Nancy Roberson Gray and Jackie Roberson Wallace (Roy); stepsister, Glenda Rhodes; seven nieces and seven nephews, as well as many more family and friends who loved Keith no matter what.
Pallbearers will be Keith’s family and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Railroad Cemetery in Iron City, TN with Dennis Hanvey officiating. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisting the family.
