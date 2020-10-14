FLORENCE — Joel R. Anderson, 76, died October 12, 2020. There will be a drive thru visitation on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Greenview Memorial Park. A private family graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. He was the husband of Carmen Anderson. Greenview funeral Home is assisting the family.

