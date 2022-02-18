RED BAY —  Joel Ray Garrison, 54, died February 15, 2022. Services will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery.

