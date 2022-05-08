SHEFFIELD — Joel Robert “Joe” Springer went to heaven on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was greeted by his wife, Sheila Springer, and his parents, Robert Carl and Eva Lorene Springer, to whom he was born July 4, 1949.
Survivors include his sister, Marian Jean Springer; brother, Walter David Springer (Sherry); and special niece, Brandy Springer. Also, by stepdaughter, April Gargis (Tobey); stepson, Derrick Gargis (Lisa); and step-grandchildren, Sam Gargis and Mackenzie Carruthers. Joe was very special to all his family and friends. “We love and will miss him so much.” Joe’s favorite pastimes were spent watching races and Alabama Football. “Roll Tide!!!”
Joe served in the Alabama National Guard and was a member of the Machinist’s Lodge #65 in Sheffield. He worked as a turbine repair specialist. Joe attended Park Terrace Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Sheffield.
Visitation will be Monday, May 9th, from noon until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with George Lee officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
